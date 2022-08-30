24,700 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Purchased by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stride in the first quarter worth $296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stride by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,068. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.