2,663 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $28,216,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,093.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,949 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,244,172.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,244,172.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,784 shares of company stock worth $2,788,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $90.24.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

