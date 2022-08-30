4,101 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

