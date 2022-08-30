42,000 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Purchased by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Edgewell Personal Care accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EPC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,900. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

