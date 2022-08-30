563 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.19. 23,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.67.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

