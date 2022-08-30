6,674 Shares in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,374,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,468,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,570,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,312. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.

