862 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 862 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after buying an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Generac by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 662,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,149,000 after buying an additional 99,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC traded down $6.21 on Tuesday, hitting $225.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.69 and a 200-day moving average of $259.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

