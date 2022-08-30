Aavegotchi (GHST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.28 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $58.28 million and $6.29 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00006338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,902.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00134455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00081731 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

GHST is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 47,963,176 coins and its circulating supply is 46,199,012 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.