AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,490 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,956,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

ABBV traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.93. 119,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,345. The stock has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

