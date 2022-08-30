Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Abiomed worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

ABMD traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.04. 787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,918. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

