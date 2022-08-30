Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Abiomed comprises 4.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $25,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABMD traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.72. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

