Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 55,063 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,063 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Silgan worth $64,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 547,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Silgan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Silgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. 2,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.