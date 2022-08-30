Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $42.95 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of AON worth $42,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of AON by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AON traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $281.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.35 and its 200 day moving average is $289.70. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

