Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $47.73 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 145.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,451 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $47,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

