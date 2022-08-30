Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $69.28 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15,627.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,762 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $69,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
