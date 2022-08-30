Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $76.95 Million Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 257.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,832 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $76,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,688,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Elevance Health by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.18. 20,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.19. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Recommended Stories

