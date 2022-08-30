Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3,243.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,288,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Manulife Financial worth $48,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 145,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,701. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

