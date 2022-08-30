Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 384,292 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384,292 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $44,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,294. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 over the last ninety days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

