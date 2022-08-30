Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 437,931 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 437,931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Vermilion Energy worth $38,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VET has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 217,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 46.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

