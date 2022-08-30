Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 69,595 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69,595 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $55,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after buying an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,599,000 after buying an additional 127,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,413,000 after buying an additional 113,693 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAT traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,540. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.53.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

