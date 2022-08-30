Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 554,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,642,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Sonoco Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $83,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 400.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

