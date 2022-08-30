Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $6.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.87. 68,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,477. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.95. The firm has a market cap of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

