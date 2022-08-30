Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Moody’s by 56.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after purchasing an additional 868,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.4 %

MCO stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.91. 13,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

