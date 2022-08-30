Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 678 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $35.89. 909,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,342,988. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.