Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,577 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 64,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.12. 47,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.46. The company has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

