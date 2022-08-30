Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $670,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

CP traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 186,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,111. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

