Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 78 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.28. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

