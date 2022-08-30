Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 107,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,264,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $124.67. 59,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,341. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

