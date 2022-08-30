Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Catalent Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CTLT traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.71. 89,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $103.47. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.