Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,725. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.63 and its 200-day moving average is $243.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.03 and a 1-year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

