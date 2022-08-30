Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $168.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.93 and a 200-day moving average of $174.64. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $224.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 129.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,470,000 after purchasing an additional 320,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,093,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,476,000 after acquiring an additional 139,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 105,372 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.