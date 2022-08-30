Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.51 or 0.07608582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00163903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00272338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00747892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00585989 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001071 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

