Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Sunday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Adacel Technologies’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

