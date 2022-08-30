Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 55.0% in August

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

AE stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $129.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

