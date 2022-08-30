Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adit EdTech Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $317,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ADEX remained flat at $9.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,719. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

