Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.86. The company had a trading volume of 71,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,885. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

