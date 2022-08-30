Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average of $127.08. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 236,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,743,000 after buying an additional 43,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

