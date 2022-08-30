Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE AEM traded down C$1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,762. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.26 billion and a PE ratio of 24.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.25. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$84.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

