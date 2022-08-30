Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $91.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.66. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

