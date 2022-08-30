Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.29

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 303823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOD)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.