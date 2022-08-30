Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $65.32 million and $10.54 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00304989 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00114153 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00080100 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,943,691,067 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

