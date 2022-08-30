Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 31st total of 238,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group raised Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALRS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.77. 24,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

