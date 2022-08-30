Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AXU) were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33. Approximately 172,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 110,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$272.58 million and a P/E ratio of -70.61.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

