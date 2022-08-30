All Sports Trading Down 48.8% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $8.66 million and $4.81 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,440.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00134908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00083725 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

