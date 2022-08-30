AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWFGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

