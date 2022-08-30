AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
