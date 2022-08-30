ALLY Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ALY)

ALLY (ALY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One ALLY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ALLY has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. ALLY has a market cap of $1.55 million and $9,417.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00134137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081568 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALLY’s official website is getally.io.

Buying and Selling ALLY

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

