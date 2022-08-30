Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Short Interest Update

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Almirall Price Performance

OTCMKTS LBTSF remained flat at $10.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. Almirall has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Almirall from €16.25 ($16.58) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Almirall

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

Featured Articles

