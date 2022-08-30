Alpaca City Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $275,711.65 (ALPA)

Alpaca City (ALPA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca City has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Alpaca City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca City has a total market cap of $275,711.65 and approximately $57,565.00 worth of Alpaca City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,942.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004037 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00134351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00082040 BTC.

Alpaca City (ALPA) is a coin. Alpaca City’s official message board is medium.com/AlpacaCity. The official website for Alpaca City is alpaca.city. Alpaca City’s official Twitter account is @CityAlpaca.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca City is endeavoring to create a more accessible DeFi ecosystem by combining the power of yield farming and NFT. With the low barrier of entry, the city aims to gamifying yield farming so the amount of asset is not the only determinant of the yield. “

