Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $250,763.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $99,408.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,136.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $250,763.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $472,852 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

