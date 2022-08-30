Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $161.44

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.44, but opened at $156.55. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $151.16, with a volume of 4,698 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.06.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.392 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

